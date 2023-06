6 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major fire broke out in Tehran. According to Iranian media, several people got serious burns.

Babak Yektaparast, Deputy Head of the IRI Emergency Medical Service, spoke on the incident's details.

According to him, the incident happened at one of the warehouses in the Tehran Bazaar. Glue was stored there.

As a result, three people were injured with serious burns of 50-70% .

The fire was so big that 11 fire brigades had to fight it.