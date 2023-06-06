Iran announces condition for return to JCPOA implementation

6 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran announced under what conditions the country would be ready to restart the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

The adviser of the Iranian delegation at the talks emphasized that to do so, all disputes must be resolved with the International Energy Agency.

"Iran's position has not changed: it will not sign any agreement until all cases with the IAEA are resolved",

Mohammad Marandi said.

Let us remind you that at the end of April, the Islamic Republic proposed to complete the negotiations on the JCPOA without preconditions.