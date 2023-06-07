Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions in Dashkasan and Aghdam to fire

7 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Units of the armed forces of Armenia using small arms fired from positions in the direction of Garaiman settlement of the Basarkechar region on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan district from 11:40 to 16:50 (GMT +4) on June 6, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

Moreover, at nearly 16:25 today, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaija subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Aghdam district.

Adequate retaliatory measures have been taken by Azerbaijani army units in all the above directions, the ministry added.