7 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the round table of Permanent Representatives of OSCE member states, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was noted that fruitful discussions were held on the OSCE cooperation agenda and issues related to the post-conflict period between Azerbaijan and Armenia.