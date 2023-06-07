Turkey urges Armenia to come back to reality

7 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia should accept the truth and come back to reality, 75th President of the UN General Assembly, former Turkish Minister for EU Affairs, member of the Turkish Parliament Volkan Bozkir said in Shusha.

"There are a number of aspects and issues related to the revival and development of Karabakh, and Azerbaijan is working very fast in this direction. There is also another issue - the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The reality is that Armenia has occupied the lands of Azerbaijan. Then Azerbaijan has liberated its lands, but Armenia cannot accept this fact. Armenia should come back to reality," Bozkir said.

“Azerbaijan has become one of the strongest states in the world, it holds an important place in the world in terms of ensuring energy security. Türkiye has always been and will always be close to Azerbaijan," he said, speaking at an international event on "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital".