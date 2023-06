7 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Culinary Days" are planned to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha this year, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova said at an event themed "Prospects for gastro-tourism in Azerbaijan".

She also noted that it's planned to open a Gastronomy Center in Tugh village (Khojavand district).

Last year, the First Shusha International Culinary Festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency on May 5-8.