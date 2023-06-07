Azerbaijan to host its first baloon festival

7 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will host its ferst ever Balloon Festival in the Shamakhi region on June 17-18, representatives of the Festival’s organizing committee said.

Speaking about the history of balloon festivals and that similar events organized in a number of countries around the world arouse great interest, a representative of the Festival’s organizing committee Lamia Kerimli noted that one of the most famous balloon festivals is held in Albuquerque, USA. She added that for the first time in this city, a balloon festival was organized in 1972.

“I believe that holding a Balloon Festival in our country has many positive aspects. Among them are the development of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, including the Shamakhi region where the festival will take place,” she said.

On the first day of the event - June 17th there will be demonstration flights from 17.00 to 20.00 depending on weather conditions. In total, it is planned to release about 10 balloons into the sky over Shamakhi. On June 18th there will be balloon flights with the participation of guests.

"The flight will cover historical and modern picturesque places of Shamakhi,” Kerimli noted.

According to the representative of “EZONE” company Salman Rasulov preparation for the project took two years, they conducted test flights. During the Festival balloon flights will take place over Meysari and Khynysly villages. Balloons will be piloted by pilots with international certificates. Balloons for the Festival were prepared by advanced companies in this field from UK and Turkey, Trend reported.

"We pay great attention to safety, before and after each flight balloons will undergo technical inspection also before flights weather conditions will certainly be taken into account,” he said.

The organisers didn't share information about commercial flights and prices as this issue is at the research stage, they will be able to share the final decision after collecting all the necessary information.

It should be noted that Balloon Festival in Shamakhi is a project of great importance for the promotion of tourism opportunities in the region. This festival is a new opportunity for tourists and a unique one for local residents to see familiar places from height and enjoy stunning landscapes.

Every year balloon festivals are held in different countries around the world. Balloon festivals are held in Canberra Australia, Bristol UK, Chateau-d’O Switzerland, Igualada Spain, Quebec Canada, Velikie Luki Russia, Cappadocia Turkey and other cities around the world.