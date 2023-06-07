Iran's embassy reopens in Saudi Arabia for first time in 7 years

7 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a deal to re-establish ties and ease a long rivalry that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli addressed the opening ceremony in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The ceremony was held inside the embassy's compound with dozens of diplomats and officials attending the reopening of the diplomatic mission for the first time in seven years.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.