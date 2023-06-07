Iran eyes regional energy hub with Russia

7 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji pointed out that given that Iran holds the second rank in the world in terms of gas reserves, the country is trying to have a gas hub in Assalouyeh region, Bushehr province, in cooperation with Russia, Turkmenistan and Qatar.

"We have the second largest gas reserves in the world, so we plan to create a gas hub in the Asaluyeh region in cooperation with Russia, Qatar and Turkmenistan," the oil minister said.

Owji did not indicate an overall timeframe for implementing the project, Tasnim reported.

The hub will be established in the industrial zone in Asaluyeh, Bushehr Province, on the Iranian north coast of the Persian Gulf.