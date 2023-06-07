Greece lacks Russian tourists

7 Jun. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian tourists in Greece have been replaced by vacationers from other countries, but Russians are missed in the country, the managing director of a major Greek tour operator said.

The tourism business in Greece did not suffer much from the lack of Russian tourists. It has promptly compensated for the losses thanks to vacationers from other countries, although to accept the lack of Russians is emotionally difficult, Dimitris Charitidis, managing director of the Tez Tour Greece tour operator says.

"The 2023 season is going to be very good. But, of course, we miss Russians. We are waiting them here,”

–Chartidis says.

The director of the tour operator called the Russians one of the best tourists as they are interested in Greece history and traditions, go on excursions with pleasure, are fond of shopping, and local manufacturers feel their absence.

Russian travelers have been replaced mostly by Romanians, although there is a noticeable increase in tourists from the Balkans, the Baltic countries and Kazakhstan.