Upper Lars to be free of traffic jams by June 15

7 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

After the reconstruction, there will be no traffic jams on the Upper Lars checkpoint. The highway will be enlarged to 39 lanes, 15 of them for trucks.

The Upper Lars checkpoint will be reconstructed by June 15, the acting head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said. According to him, by June 22, there will be no traffic jams on the highway.

Davydov noted that there will be 39 lanes, 15 of them for trucks.

"Before the reconstruction, we reached a record of 1,200 trucks and 3,500 cars in both directions per day. Now we expect to reach 1,500 trucks per day,”

– Ruslan Davydov says.

He noted that even during the reconstruction, the Upper Lars is the most active checkpoint of all.