Russia, Iran consider cooperation in petrochemistry

7 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Morteza Shahmirzae addressed the Russian authorities with a proposal to jointly develop cooperation in the petrochemical sector at the Rosplast-2023 exhibition in Moscow.

Iran is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in the petrochemical industry and to offer technical and engineering services, Deputy Oil Minister and Director General of the National Petrochemical Company Morteza Shahmirzae said at the Rosplast-2023 exhibition in Moscow, the Iranian embassy in Moscow informs.

”The Iranian Republic of Iran is ready to provide technical and engineering services and cooperation in the field of chemicals and catalysts necessary for the Russian oil and petrochemical industry that is currently under sanctions,”

– Morteza Shahmirzae said.