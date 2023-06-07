EU counts on progress at July Azerbaijan-Armenia summit

7 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Government of Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia must make progress in the negotiations that will be held in Belgium in July. The relevant EU statement was published on June 7.

The European Union made a statement on the eve of the talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia that will be held in Brussels on July 21.

"Negotiations and dialogue are the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Therefore, the continuity and concrete results of the dialogue are critical to the process. We welcome Baku's participation in the next EU-facilitated meeting on July 21, where further progress must be achieved,”

- the statement reads.

The EU stressed that they welcome the talks between Baku and Yerevan under the auspices of the EU. In particular, the block recalled that during the May meeting, the parties confirmed the recognition of each other's sovereignty and absence of territorial claims.