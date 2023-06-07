Ali Asadov arrives in Sochi

7 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister's visit to Sochi was announced in Baku. Ali Asadov will participate in three events, in two of them as a guest.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov is starting a working visit to Sochi, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers informs.

In the resort city, he will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

He was invited to the event by Russian colleague Mikhail Mishustin.

The program of Ali Asadov's visit also includes the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting and the 3rd Eurasian Congress, where he will take part as a guest.

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan will also hold bilateral meetings with colleagues from other countries.