State of emergency introduced in the Stavropol Territory

7 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of the flooding due to downpours in the Stavropol Territory over the past few days, the state of emergency was introduced in the region. The state of emergency is enabled in cities and districts most affected by the disaster.

The authorities introduced an emergency regime on the territory of Stavropol, the head of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov, informed after signing a corresponding decree.

According to the governor, for the moment, the state of emergency operates in two cities and five districts:

Stavropol,

Pyatigorsk,

Izobilnensky district,

Turkmenskiy region,

Predgorniy district.

"Thus, we will be able to work on payments for people in the amount of 10,000, 50,000 or 100,000 rubles in case of partial or complete loss of property,"

– Vladimir Vladimirov said.