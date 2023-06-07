Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral cooperation

7 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Presidents discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields and the situation in Ukraine.

The parties discussed the bilateral cooperation in various fields. The leaders of the two countries expressed confidence that the partnership between Moscow and Ankara would continue to develop.

The heads of state also discussed the situation in Ukraine. Putin informed his colleague about the disaster at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region. Other international topics were also on the agenda.

It is worth adding that Putin once again congratulated Erdoğan on his new term in the office. The presidents agreed that they would continue to keep in touch.