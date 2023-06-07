Cold snap to see temperatures drop to +2 °C in Moscow

7 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Another cold snap is expected in Moscow this weekend. On the night from Saturday to Sunday, the air temperature will drop to almost zero.

According to weather forecasters, a cold snap is expected in Moscow over the weekend. Once again, the summer is postponed, the weather center Phobos informs.

An anticyclone will cover the capital by Saturday. No precipitation is expected in the capital.

However, after a hot Friday (up to +25 °C in the afternoon), it will noticeably get colder. Northern winds will bring cool, more like May than June weather. The day temperatures will rise to +15-20 °C, at night, it will drop to +2 °C.

On Monday night, the temperatures will be +3 -8 °C. In the afternoon, the air will warm up to comfortable +21 °C.