Moscow-Namangan Uzbekistan Airways flight makes emergency landing

A passenger plane en route from Moscow to Namangan made an emergency landing in Tashkent due to a pregnant woman on board, the press service of Uzbekistan Airways reports.

According to the company, the crew of the aircraft announced an emergency landing in one of the airports of the capital of Uzbekistan after a passenger went into labor.

The airliner landed in Tashkent at 12:42 local time. 171 citizens on board are not injured. The woman was taken to the hospital after landing.