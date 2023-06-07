President of Georgia not to be impeached

7 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

A representative of the ruling Georgian Dream party and vice speaker of the parliament, Gia Volsky, told how Tbilisi assesses the possibility of impeachment of the president.

The ruling Georgian Dream is not going to impeach President Salome Zurabishvili. The reasons for this decision were named by the deputy chairman of the parliament, Gia Volsky.

According to him, the authorities do not consider the incumbent president as an opposing force.

"We consider her as an institution of the president. Thus, the institution of the president should be assessed accordingly,”

– Gia Volsky said

In addition, the politician drew attention to the fact that if the procedure is launched, some forces may want to take advantage of the current situation to shake up Georgia.