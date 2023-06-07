Armenia, Türkiye  FMs hold first telephone conversation

7 Jun. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Hakan Fidan, who was appointed Turkish Foreign Minister after the presidential election, and his Armenian counterpart held a telephone conversation for the first time. The phone call took place today.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Turkish counterpart, recently appointed Hakan Fidan, had their first telephone conversation, Yerevan reports.

Firstly, the Armenian minister congratulated the Turkish Foreign Minister on his appointment.

Then the diplomats stated their readiness to continue to work together on the normalization of bilateral relations.

Before heading the Foreign Ministry, Fidan was in charge of Turkish intelligence service.

The previous ministerial meeting took place in mid-February. Then Mirzoyan paid a visit to Ankara. During the trip, he held talks with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who served as head of Turkish diplomacy before Fidan.