Türkiye urges Sweden to take certain steps to join NATO

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a conversation with his Swedish counterpart, said that Stockholm should take certain steps to join NATO.

New Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Bilström, TurkicWorld reports.

In a conversation with the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Fidan recalled that Stockholm must take certain steps to join NATO.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Sweden announced the extradition of a member of the PKK to Türkiye.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has already formed a new government. Hakan Fidan was appointed the minister of foreign affairs instead of Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.