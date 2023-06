8 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble rate hit the figure of over 82 rubles for the first time since April 17 at the opening of trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

As of 7:01 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar rate gained 0.09% reaching 82.05 rubles and grew stronger by 7:07 a.m. Moscow time as it was traded at 82.15 rubles (+0.21%).