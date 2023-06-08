West Ham wins 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final

8 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

English club West Ham United won the match 2–1 against Italian club Fiorentina for their first UEFA Europa Conference League title. As winners, they qualified for the group stage of the 2023–24 UEFA Europa League. It's the club's first major trophy since 1980.

The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final was the final match of the 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League, the second season of Europe's tertiary club football tournament organised by UEFA. The match was played at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 7.

West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri becomes the first player to win all three UEFA club competitions following his side's Europa Conference League victory against Fiorentina.

The Hammers left it late to clinch their first trophy in 43 years as Jarrod Bowen netted a last-minute winner after Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura had cancelled out Said Benrahma's penalty.

The victory followed on from Emerson winning the Europa League with Chelsea in 2019, and then the Champions League with the same club two years later. He also played in the final when Italy won the European Championships in 2021.