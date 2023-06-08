Armenian serviceman not allowed to pass through Lachin checkpoint to Khankendi

8 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Armenian serviceman on his way from Armenia to Khankendi was not allowed to pass through the Lachin border checkpoint.

The Armenian media reports that he was not allowed through the Lachin border checkpoint, since this man in civilian clothes was actually a military man, Trend reports.

Moreover, Armenian residents of Karabakh can freely pass through the checkpoint established by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road at any time of the day.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on April 23, 2023.