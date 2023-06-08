Egypt's pyramids and other museums stop accepting cash payments for tickets

8 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that archaeological sites and museums now apply cashless payment system to purchase entry tickets.

In recent years the ministry has begun implementing a payment system using bank cards of all kinds to purchase tickets to visit some archaeological sites and museums.

Cash payments are suspended in full, so that dealings are done through cashless payments.

So far the areas the new system applies to are the Giza pyramids area, the Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi Citadel, the Unfinished Obelisk and the temples of Edfu, Kom Ombo, Philae, and Abu Simbel in Aswan, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, and the Nubian Museum.

The ministry clarified that there are several methods being used to purchase entry tickets for these museums and archaeological sites:

Tourism companies and foreign individual visitors

The Tourism company may purchase group visit tickets for its clients wishing to enter these sites and museums from the Collective Tickets Center in the Ministry, and the payment of the value of these tickets shall be through bank transfers from the company’s account in the bank, or by using bank cards in the center.

The Tourism company obtains a payment card from an Egyptian bank that offers payment cards to companies, and it is delivered to the guide or representative to purchase tickets on site.

Foreign visitors may purchases entry tickets when they arrive at the archaeological area or the museum using their own bank card.

The company should purchase tickets online from the ministry’s website.

For individual Egyptian visitors: