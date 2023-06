8 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU ambassadors failed to reach a political agreement on the introduction of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia and will continue negotiations next week, Politico reported, citing diplomatic sources.

"The European Commission presented a new version of the package at a meeting of EU ambassadors Wednesday, but countries were unable to find an agreement," several EU diplomats said.

The EU ambassadors will discuss the proposal again at their meeting June 14.