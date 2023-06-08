Numan Kurtulmus elected Türkiye's new parliament speaker

8 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish parliament elected Numan Kurtulmus, the joint nominee of the Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as its new speaker.

Kurtulmus, an AK Party lawmaker from Istanbul, got 321 votes in the third round of voting in parliament with 600 seats. He was elected to a two-year term.

A total of 584 lawmakers cast their votes, while five votes were declared invalid, Anadolu reported.

Kurtulmus is an influential figure within the AK Party, having been elected as a member of the central decision and executive board at the 6th Ordinary Congress. Currently, he holds the position of AK Party Deputy Chairman.