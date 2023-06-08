Tokayev: UN Security Council needs reforms

8 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations remains to be the only universal global organization, but the Security Council requires a reform, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"We are witnessing the process of eroding of very foundation of the world order that has been built since the creation of the United Nations. The UN remains to be the only universal global organization which unites all together. Meanwhile, we will not succeed in tackling these challenges in absence of a comprehensive reform of the Security Council," the Kazakh president said.

Tokayev noted that the "voices of Middle Powers in the Council" need to be amplified and clearly heard.