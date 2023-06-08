Blinken holds phone talks with new Turkish FM

8 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the latter congratulated Fidan for his appointment to the top foreign affairs office of Türkiye.

Two top diplomats discussed an array of issues from the NATO membership bid of Sweden to the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed Türkiye’s purchase of F-16s as well as their modernization and the grain deal. Both ministers agreed to hold another meeting as soon as possible to discuss the bilateral agenda of the two countries.