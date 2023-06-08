Georgia to get vaccinated against FMD

8 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is getting close to receiving the FMD-free country status. For the final victory over the disease, the EC donated 345,000 doses of vaccines to the country.

The European Commission donated 345,000 doses of vaccines to Georgia to fight the foot and mouth disease, the National Food Agency of Georgia reports.

According to the head of the agency, Vasil Basiladze, this is a preventive measure, since the FMD disease is common in the region, but has not yet been detected in Georgia.

"Our European partners clearly noted how important is the role of our country as a whole in the European region in terms of ensuring a secure status. Vaccines are distributed in compliance with the cold chain principle. The vaccination process is carried out in stages,”

– Vasil Basiladze said.