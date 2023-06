8 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US dollar, the euro, and the yuan rallied against the ruble.

The official exchange rate of the dollar against the ruble, which is set by the Central Bank of Russia, rose by 63.49 kopecks, to 82.093 rubles.

The value of the yuan also shows growth, having risen by 7.33 kopecks, to 11.4896 rubles. The euro rallied to 88.0379 rubles.

During the week, the Russian Central Bank sets the official exchange rate based on the Moscow Exchange rate.