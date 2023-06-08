Heads of CIS Border Services approve nearly two dozen documents in Baku

8 Jun. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the Border Services of the CIS countries held a meeting in the capital of Azerbaijan. As a result, nearly two dozen documents were approved.

On Thursday, June 8, Baku hosted the 86th meeting of the CIS Council of Commanders of Border Troops. The meeting was attended by representatives of 8 states.

After the meeting, the chairman of the Coordinating Service of the Council said that 19 documents had been approved at the meeting.

According to Alexander Manilov, all these documents are aimed at regulating the activities and work of the Council.