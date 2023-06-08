Türkiye to pursue course over Russia-Ukraine negotiations

8 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish authorities are determined to organize Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, as well as ensuring the global food security, the National Security Council of the Republic informs.

The Turkish leadership will continue to contribute to the organization of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a relevant statement published on Thursday by the National Security Council of the Republic reads.

The text also states that Ankara will continue to work to ensure global food security.

Today, a regular meeting of the National Security Council of the Republic was held under the chairmanship of the President of Türkiye. This is the first meeting with the participation of the new ministers.