Uzbek planes to connect Tashkent with Grozny

9 Jun. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The state airline Uzbekistan Airways will begin operating direct flights to the capital of Chechnya soon. The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan announced the plans of the air carrier.

The Ministry said that the planes would connect the capital of Uzbekistan and Grozny by the end of the month, namely from June 26.

Schedule

It will be possible to fly from Chechnya to Uzbekistan twice a week, and only on weekdays. The first flight will be operate on Mondays and Tuesdays. The second will be on Thursdays and Fridays.