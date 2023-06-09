Azerbaijan sums up results of XV Olympiad in Russian language

9 Jun. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

6 thousand schoolchildren took part in the XV Republican Olympiad in Russian, the Russian House in Baku said.

This year, the Olympiad was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Olympiad consisted of several stages. The first included testing. According to its results, only 1.1 thousand schoolchildren made it to the next round. In the second part, the students were to write an essay.

60 students became winners. All of them received diplomas and gifts.

Olympiad organizers

The Embassy of Russia in Azerbaijan, the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Baku, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic, the Russian Community and the Association of Teachers of Russian-speaking Educational Institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.