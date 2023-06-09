Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan unite in trade

9 Jun. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, Serik Zhumangarin and the head of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov discussed the business mission of entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, Zhumangarin noted that Kazakh businessmen during their visit to Azerbaijan signed 8 contracts worth $55 million.

The Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan said that Kazakhstan was waiting for a delegation from Azerbaijan on a return visit. He also invited Shahbazov to continue the practice of businessmen's visits.

"We can also offer the Azerbaijani side 110 new types of goods worth about $300 million for further expansion of trade and economic relations",



Serik Zhumangarin said.

He noted that Kazakhstan was interested in Azerbaijani fruits and vegetables. The Minister reminded that in the first 4 months of this year, the trade turnover between Astana and Baku increased to $183 million (the rise in $50 million).

In turn, Shahbazov spoke about the transportation of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. According to him, more than 1.1 million tons of oil will be transported by the end of this year. He also noted with satisfaction the fact that Azerbaijan receives 12 to 14 tankers with Kazakh oil every month.

"The initial agreement between the parties involved the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.125 million tons by the end of the year",



Parviz Shahbazov said

At the same time, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan stressed that Baku and Astana were still at the beginning of fruitful cooperation. He added that oil from Kazakhstan could be supplied through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.