9 Jun. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Çayırlı district of Erzincan in Türkiye today, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD) informs.

AFAD specified that the hypocenter of the seismic event was at a depth of 16.52 km.

There are no reports on casualties or damage.