Türkiye's ready-to-wear exports fall

Since the beginning of this year, exports of ready-made clothes have decreased by 5.2% in Türkiye, the Turkish Ministry of Trade's press service reports.
It was noted that from January to May 2023, the export of ready-to-wear goods from Türkiye decreased to $8.4 billion, which is 5.2% less than last year.
"In May 2023, Türkiye exported ready-to-wear clothing worth $1.7 million, it was 24% more than last May",
the Turkish Ministry of Trade said.
The Ministry said that from May last year to May this year, the country sold ready-made clothes worth $20.7 billion.