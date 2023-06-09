Türkiye's ready-to-wear exports fall

9 Jun. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of this year, exports of ready-made clothes have decreased by 5.2% in Türkiye, the Turkish Ministry of Trade's press service reports.

It was noted that from January to May 2023, the export of ready-to-wear goods from Türkiye decreased to $8.4 billion, which is 5.2% less than last year.

"In May 2023, Türkiye exported ready-to-wear clothing worth $1.7 million, it was 24% more than last May",

the Turkish Ministry of Trade said.

The Ministry said that from May last year to May this year, the country sold ready-made clothes worth $20.7 billion.