Putin to hold extraordinary meeting with Pashinyan

9 Jun. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the press secretary, Putin is already in the city. Peskov said that the President would begin his working day with negotiations with Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin will also attend meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Council of Heads of Government. These meetings will include speeches by the foreign delegations' heads, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the President himself.

According to Peskov, in addition to this, the Head of State intends to have a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Putin's working day will end with a visit to the Martial Arts Academy in Sirius, the Kremlin spokesman said.