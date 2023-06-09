Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to help Europe with green energy

9 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are implementing a project to sell green energy to European countries, Kazakh Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev said.

He stated that the countries were already working on laying a high-voltage cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, which would connect Kazakhstan with Türkiye and Europe.

Satkaliyev spoke about the implementation of a similar project in the Black Sea. According to him, Azerbaijan also takes part in it.

In addition to this, the Minister noted the continuation of the joint work of Baku and Astana on projects on classical energy resources. He added that countries were actively developing renewable energy projects.