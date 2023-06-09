Russia and UN begin meeting on grain deal in Geneva

9 Jun. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Grain deal" negotiations between Russia and the UN began in Geneva, the press service of the Russian permanent mission to the UN in Geneva reports.

The Russian delegation at the talks is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The UN Task Force is represented by UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Greenspan.

It is noted that consultations between the parties are held in order to implement the agreement between Moscow and the UN to promote domestic food and fertilizers to world markets.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin noted that during the consultations on grain, the explosion of the section of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline would be taken into account.