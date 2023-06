9 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish media, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan on June 13. A day earlier, he will visit Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 13, Yeni Şafak informs.

As part of his trip, the Turkish leader will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Then, the leaders will jointly address the public.

On June 12, Erdoğan will visit Northern Cyprus.