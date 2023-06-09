Iran’s IRGC rescue missing fishermen

9 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The IRGC rescued two fishermen who went missing in the Persian Gulf three days ago. They were found near the United Arab Emirates waters.

Marine units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rescued two fishermen, the IRGC’s statement reads.

Three days ago, the men went missing on the island of Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf.

Marine patrols participated in the search and rescue operation. The UAV data systems were used during the operation.

The search went on for three days. The fishermen were found near UAE waters.