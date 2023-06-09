Dagestan immortalises memory of Magomedali Magomedov

9 Jun. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A memorial plaque in memory of Magomedali Magomedov was installed in the center of Makhachkala. The unveiling ceremony was attended by the head of Dagestan and a representative of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

The memory of the Dagestan and Russian politician Magomedali Magomedov was immortalized on the central square of Makhachkala, the press service of the head and government of Dagestan reports.

A memorial plaque to a prominent political figure of the country and the republic was solemnly unveiled on the wall of the Government House. The event was attended by the head of the region Sergey Melikov and a member of the Presidential Administration of Russia, Magomedsalam Magomedov.

At the ceremony, Melikov recalled that Magomedali Magomedov was the leader of Dagestan in a very difficult period not only for the republic, but for Russia as well