Putin-Pashinyan summit kicks off in Sochi

9 Jun. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia are holding talks in Sochi, the Kremlin reports. Putin and Pashinyan will discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The conversation takes place after the Council of Heads of CIS governments meeting.

"We meet regularly, but I am very pleased to have the opportunity on the sidelines of today's event to talk once again about the current situation in bilateral terms and in regional areas, which we discussed in detail at the previous meeting in Moscow,”

— Vladimir Putin said.