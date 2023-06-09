Billion of counterfeit dollars seized in Istanbul

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
Forgers have printed a billion counterfeit dollars in Türkiye. The banknotes were stored in a warehouse in Istanbul. The suspects have been detained.
A record batch of counterfeit dollars was seized in Türkiye, the media reports.
In Istanbul, the gendarmes found and seized a billion dollars, which turned out to be counterfeit. The criminals were going to sell counterfeit banknotes in Africa.
The entire amount was stored in a warehouse in $100 bills.
The police arrested six suspects. Three of them are Swedish citizens, one is a UK citizen. Among the criminals is a citizen of Ghana.