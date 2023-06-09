New Turkish Foreign Minister holds first conversation with Sergey Lavrov

9 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

Today, Foreign Ministers of Russia and Türkiye, Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan held the first telephone conversation that was initiated by the Turkish side.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry congratulated his Turkish colleague on his appointment.

- Turkish Foreign Ministry informs.

The details of the conversation of the two ministers are not disclosed.