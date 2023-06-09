Tunnel on Georgian Military Highway to be temporarily closed

9 Jun. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Devdoraki Tunnel, located on the Georgian Military Highway on the way to Upper Lars, will be temporarily limited for vehicles from June 15 due to undergoing renovations.

The Devdoraki Tunnel on the Georgian Military Highway (Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway) will be closed for all vehicles for two days, a representative of the Armenian embassy in Russia said.

According to customs attaché Vahan Hakobyan, the passage through the tunnel located on the highway that leads to the border with Russia and Upper Lars will be limited on June 15-17.

Hakobyan referred to the Georgian Roads Department.

The tunnel is being closed for repairs. For two days, vehicles will move along the bypass road.