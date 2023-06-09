Deadly wildfire in Kazakhstan doubled in size

9 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

The forest is burning in the north-east of Kazakhstan on tens of thousands of hectares. There are victims and missing persons. The President of the country postponed his trip to Vietnam and is heading to the place of emergency.

A terrible wildfire in Kazakhstan, as a result of which at least three people died, has not yet been brought under control - its area has doubled, to 60,000 hectares, the Kazakh media reports with a reference to the Forestry Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev postponed his visit to Vietnam due to the rampant fire in the Abai region, Akorda reports. Instead of a trip, he will visit the region.

Three foresters have already become victims of the fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs. Another 11 forestry workers are listed as missing.