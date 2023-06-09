Russia to develop cooperation with Abkhazia, Novak says

9 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is ready to help Abkhazia in the implementation of all projects and boosting the region's economy, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexander Novak said today at a meeting with the President of the Republic Aslan Bzhaniya.

Today, a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak arrived in Abkhazia on a working visit. The participants of the delegation discussed with the President of the Republic, Aslan Bzhaniya, the potential for cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia.

"We have historically good relations, and ties are actively developing today. Abkhazia’s economy, as well as its GDP, is growing. Russia also contributes financially to implement infrastructure projects and ensure financial stability. Our trade and economic turnover is growing: last year it grew by 73%. I believe that this is not the limit, because there is great potential in a variety of industries. Firstly, in tourism sector. There are investment projects that can be implemented to attract tourists, including the restoration of the airport, in order to ensure the tourist flow. Social sphere is also actively developing. It must be further provided to improve people's lives and develop relations that are already at a high level between our peoples,” Novak said.